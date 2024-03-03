California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,173 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

