California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,713 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Textron worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXT opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

