California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Waters worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $346.04 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

