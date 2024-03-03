California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,647 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

