California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

