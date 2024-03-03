California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CF opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

