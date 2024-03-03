Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 984,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Canopy Rivers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

