Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $24.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

