Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,773 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $653,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $17,474,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $124.68 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

