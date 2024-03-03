Caxton Associates LP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

About Alto Ingredients

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.