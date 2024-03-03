Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 10,900 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.04 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.