Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 8,456 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

