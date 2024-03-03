Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $187.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.