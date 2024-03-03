CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

