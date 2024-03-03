Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.7 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Ceres Power stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

