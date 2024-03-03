Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.07 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

