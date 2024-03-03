Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $209,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

NYSE CRL traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.38. 834,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $265.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

