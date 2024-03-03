Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.63

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.63 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.50). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.49), with a volume of 290,792 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.69) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £967.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($180,692.14). In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.41), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($774,917.96). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total value of £142,457.68 ($180,692.14). Insiders have sold a total of 273,075 shares of company stock valued at $93,768,502 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

