Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177,564 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 402,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $6,085,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

