Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Chorus has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

