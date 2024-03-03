Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Chorus Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Chorus has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Chorus Company Profile
