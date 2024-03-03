Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.62 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

