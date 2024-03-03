CIBC Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

Shares of BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

