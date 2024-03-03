Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Ciena worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $77,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.84 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

