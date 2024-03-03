Citigroup Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $38.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $209,001.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,455.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 773.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $82,988,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

