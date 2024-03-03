Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE YOU opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

See Also

