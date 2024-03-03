ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 13,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CLRO

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.