ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

