CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

