Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COEP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 413,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,127. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

