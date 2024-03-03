Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,285 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.