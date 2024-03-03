Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

