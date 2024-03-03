Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,669,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 601,327 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,203,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

