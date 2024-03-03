Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.