Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $973,000 Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Ooma worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.83. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

