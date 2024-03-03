Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,051 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $44.10 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.