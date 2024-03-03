Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 191.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,402 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Hawaiian worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 436.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

