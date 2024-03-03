Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,412 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

