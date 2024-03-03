Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,285 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.