Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.58 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

