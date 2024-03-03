Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Trading Down 0.7%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.45 and last traded at 2.45. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.47.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.85.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

