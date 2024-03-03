Corton Capital Inc. Buys 2,497 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

