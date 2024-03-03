Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,348 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

