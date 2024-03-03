Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

