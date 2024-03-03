Corton Capital Inc. Invests $154,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 231,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.