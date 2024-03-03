Corton Capital Inc. Invests $182,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

