Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,606 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

