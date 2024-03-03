Corton Capital Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,051,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HONE. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

