Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2,947.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,431 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coty worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Coty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COTY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

