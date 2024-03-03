CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

