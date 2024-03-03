Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of CBRL opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

